FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.65-7.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.41.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,877. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

