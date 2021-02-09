FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $27.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.