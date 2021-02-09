FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $29,631.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,385 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

