Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 13,765 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

