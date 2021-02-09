Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 7,678 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 13.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

