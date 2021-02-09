Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

