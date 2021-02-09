Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,330 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $863.42 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $789.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

