Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 540 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528,957 shares of company stock worth $415,533,731 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.