Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stake Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Forestar Group worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of FOR opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.