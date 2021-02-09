Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,801,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.