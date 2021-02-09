Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $160.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.46.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.