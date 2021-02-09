Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.30

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 516357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

