Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.44

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 474400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAII. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

