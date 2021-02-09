Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

