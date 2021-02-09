Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.61

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 3896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

