Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.61

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 3896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.
FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
