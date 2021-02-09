Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 227,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,111,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.96 on Tuesday, hitting $2,101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,822.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,664.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

