Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,819 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,029 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

