Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $360.52. 60,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

