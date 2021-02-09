Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,753 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.19. 9,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

