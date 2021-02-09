Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.