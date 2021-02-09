Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

