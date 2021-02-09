FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Down 5.9%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.69. 1,773,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,296,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FOX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

