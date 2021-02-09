FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Down 5.9%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.69. 1,773,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,296,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.
The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.
About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
