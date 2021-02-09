FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

