FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 6,587,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,154,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

