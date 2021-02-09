FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 6,587,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,154,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.
About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
