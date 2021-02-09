Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$156.40. 219,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,366. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$179.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$105.93 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$29.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total value of C$487,381.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,224,023.94. Also, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total value of C$1,444,408.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,048 shares in the company, valued at C$140,448,244.72. Insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,716 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

