Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

