Freicoin Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Freicoin has a market cap of $694,997.41 and $252.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,251,596 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.