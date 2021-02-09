Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.75 ($84.41).

ETR:FME opened at €56.52 ($66.49) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.34.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

