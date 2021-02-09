Friendz (FDZ) One Day Volume Hits $40,552.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 86.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $1.21 million and $40,552.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,028,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.