Frontier Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $29.08 million and approximately $31.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00242937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00085350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00092393 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063373 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars.

