FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Up 26%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shot up 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $2.91. 18,153,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 2,788,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.