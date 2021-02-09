FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) Trading 0% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.36. 14,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 45,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAUG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 91.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 686.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 314.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $4,976,000.

