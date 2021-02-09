FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.66. 5,990 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.