FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.66. 5,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 13,669.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 273,397 shares in the last quarter.

