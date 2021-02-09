FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $27.96. 31,553,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 56,240,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.