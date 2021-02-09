FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 14905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUJIY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.