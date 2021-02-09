FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.73

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.73 and traded as high as $60.36. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 7,634 shares changing hands.

FUJIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

