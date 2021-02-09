Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.89 and last traded at $183.85. Approximately 1,910,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,446,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

