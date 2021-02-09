Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $855,818.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,345.15 or 1.00258548 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00031176 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00089903 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003298 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.