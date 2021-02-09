Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $855,818.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,345.15 or 1.00258548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00089903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,446,540 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

