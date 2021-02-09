FunFair Price Tops $0.0383 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. FunFair has a total market cap of $250.72 million and $8.68 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FunFair

FUN is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

