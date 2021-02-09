Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,565,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 677,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research firms recently commented on FURY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $213.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.