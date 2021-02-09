Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUTU stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $132.95. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.