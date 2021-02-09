GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Up 13.5%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) shares shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GAIL (India) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

