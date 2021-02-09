Galactrum (ORE) Market Capitalization Hits $16,587.89

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Galactrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Galactrum has a total market cap of $16,587.89 and $371.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.99 or 1.00137657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.55 or 0.01106336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00298213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00213151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00092934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Galactrum Token Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS token that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.