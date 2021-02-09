Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

