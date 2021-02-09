GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.24

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,407.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $745,259.45. Insiders have sold 133,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.