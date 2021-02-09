GAPS (GAP) Price Tops $0.45

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $4.50 million and $365.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.12 or 0.99991683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00096135 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

