Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.00

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 15962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.14.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

