Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE IT opened at $168.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $169.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

