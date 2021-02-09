Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

